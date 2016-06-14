Tony Z on Game 5: LeBron (41) Kyrie (41), 1st teammates with 40 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tony Z on Game 5: LeBron (41) Kyrie (41), 1st teammates with 40 points in NBA Finals

Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, Pool) Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, Pool)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did what they had to do Monday night and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win in Oakland.

Each player scored 41 points, which is the most by a pair in the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers are not done. They beat the Warriors 112-97 and force a Game 6.

Tip off is at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Q. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly