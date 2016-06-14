VIDEO: When did Kyrie and LeBron start to click?

Between the rumors of locker room friction, the firing of coach David Blatt and player injuries the Cleveland Cavaliers still managed to come out of the Eastern Conference on top.

You would think that, along with LeBron James' sixth straight NBA Finals appearance, would silence all doubters.

LeBron and Kyrie both score 41, 1st time for teammates in NBA Finals

But that's not always the case. In fact, after Game 5 in Oakland, one reporter asked the Dynamic Duo when did they start clicking?

Slideshow: Game 5 NBA Finals

Their answer, might make you chuckle.

The Cavaliers can smile now. They beat the Warriors 112-97 and force a Game 6 at the Q Thursday night. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.