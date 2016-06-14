Shirtless man who ran onto court during Game 4 of NBA Finals pleads not guilty

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy on the court at Quicken Loans Arena moments before being tackled by security. (Source: Jon Healy/Twitter)

The shirtless man who ran onto the court in Game 4 at the Q entered a not guilty plea through his attorney Tuesday.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on place of public amusement. The California man ran onto the court in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' win over the Cavaliers on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Before the security guard tackled him from behind, everyone got a chance to see "Trump Sucks" painted across his chest.

#NBAFinals streaker taken down in a cracking chasedown tackle pic.twitter.com/JXCr7eQFwP — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) June 11, 2016

This isn't the first time a person with a message made it onto the floor at The Q.

Apparently, Zdorovetskiy is a Russian comedian who does this fairly frequently. He also seems to have a knack for being in the same venue as LeBron when he makes these sprints in the spotlight, showing up at the 2014 World Cup Final, which James was attending as a fan.

A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jul 13, 2014 at 1:44pm PDT

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.