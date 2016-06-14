Shirtless man who ran onto court during Game 4 of NBA Finals ple - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shirtless man who ran onto court during Game 4 of NBA Finals pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The shirtless man who ran onto the court in Game 4 at the Q entered a not guilty plea through his attorney Tuesday.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on place of public amusement. The California man ran onto the court in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' win over the Cavaliers on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Before the security guard tackled him from behind, everyone got a chance to see "Trump Sucks" painted across his chest.

This isn't the first time a person with a message made it onto the floor at The Q. 

Apparently, Zdorovetskiy is a Russian comedian who does this fairly frequently. He also seems to have a knack for being in the same venue as LeBron when he makes these sprints in the spotlight, showing up at the 2014 World Cup Final, which James was attending as a fan.

