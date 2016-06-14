6-year-old hit while riding bike in April dies

A 6-year-old boy who was hit riding his bike in April has died.

Michael Roberts was on his bike on Lucy Street when he went through a stop sign and collided with a car, police said. The child, who lived in Tallmadge, was critically injured and transported to Akron Children's Hospital Medical Center. He was placed on life support.

The child was taken off life support and died on June 12.

The driver, 24, was cited for driving on a suspended license. Her car was towed.

