Game 6 NBA Finals tickets go on sale

If you're a Cavs Insider you can purchase tickets for Game 6 starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a limited amount of tickets.

Then at Noon any remaining tickets following the Cavaliers Insider on sale and all tickets in the Flash Seats secondary marketplace will be available for purchase.

We looked at prices for Game 6 of last year's Finals and found the upper level tickets prices went for around $500.

The Cavs trail the Warriors 3-2 in the 2016 NBA Finals. Tipoff Thursday is at 9 p.m. at the Q.

