Cavs increase security at Q for Game 6

Many businesses are thinking of increased security following the Orlando nightclub attack Sunday morning.

Bars increase security after Orlando attacks

Quicken Loans Arena is no different.

A spokesperson with the Cleveland Cavaliers said there would be increased security measures following the nightclub shooting in Orlando.

A Cavs spokesperson told us they are always up to speed on potential threats and are well prepared for any situation.

At the very least, you can expect to pass through metal detectors and have your bags thoroughly searched, so the potential for longer wait times to get into the game will be there.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.









