Homeowner finds donkey in yard

Two officers found an unusual suspect trespassing a homeowner's property. Kent Police got a call about a donkey in a woman's front yard. When they arrived there they found, Roscoe.

The officers located the owner who lived nearby.

One of the officers was able to keep the donkey close to her by feeding it carrots until the owner arrived and walked Roscoe back home safely.

