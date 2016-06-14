Kanye West comes to Cleveland

Grammy-award winning artist, Kanye West is bringing his Saint Pablo tour to Cleveland.

The North American tour, promoted exclusively by Live Nation, is coming to Cleveland on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets for the Cleveland date will be on sale Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office, by-phone at 888-894-9424 or at any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. EST through Friday, June 17 at 10 p.m. EST.

