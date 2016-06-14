Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 6 TV schedule, streaming information

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) are still fighting for the 2016 championship in the NBA Finals after beating the Golden State Warriors in California June 13.

Game 6 of the series is scheduled in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena at 9 p.m. June 16. It will be broadcast on ABC. Streaming for the game is available on WatchESPN.

The Cavs are trying to do what no NBA team has done before -- come back from being down 3-1 in the series to win the NBA Finals.