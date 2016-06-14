Police arrest accused kidnapper

A Cleveland man has been arrested for trying to grab three girls on the city's east side.

James Borzon, Jr. was taken into custody Monday evening.

Officers responded to 3800 Cecilia Ave for a man attempting to grab female children in the area.

He was located Borzon at 3106 Natchez.

He is accused of trying to grab a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

