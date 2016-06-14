From the Big 3 to the Dynamic Duo, what should be their new nick - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

From the Big 3 to the Dynamic Duo, what should be their new nickname?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had a historic performance Monday night in Game 5. (Source: AP Images) LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had a historic performance Monday night in Game 5. (Source: AP Images)
Before it was "The Big 3", Cleveland Cavaliers players had plenty of their own personal monikers. 

Scoring 41 points apiece "The King" and "Uncle Drew" played like a well-oiled machine Monday night in Oakland. 

In fact, they were so good, Cleveland 19 thought they deserved to have their very own nickname merged into one.

"LeRie" and "KyRon" are a few we came with.

We'd love to hear your choices ...

