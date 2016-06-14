Obama to visit Orlando on Thursday

(CNN) - President Barack Obama will travel to Orlando to honor the victims of the country's worst shooting massacre.

The White House said the president plans to pay his respects to victims' families Thursday and stand in solidarity with the community.

Obama said the shooting was a devastating attack on all Americans. The president also said the massacre was the result of "homegrown extremism" and is being investigated as a terror attack.

The president will likely offer more comments about the shooting on Tuesday after a national security meeting about shutting down the money flow to the Islamic State group.

