20 Million Meals: Harvest for Hunger sets record

Every spring, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank organizes the "Harvest for Hunger" campaign, to help Ohioans from going hungry. (Source: Greater Cleveland Food Bank)

This year's Harvest for Hunger campaign was recognized for setting a record with its community-wide food and funds drive.

Organizers say the campaign collected over $4.9 million and 345,000 lbs. of food to provide 20 million meals for local food pantries and soup kitchens.

HARVEST FOR HUNGER

Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest annual, community-wide food and funds drives in the nation covering 21-counties. Participating food banks include the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.

Harvest for Hunger's annual food began in 1992.

