Tuesday proclaimed Lake Erie Monsters Day in Cleveland

Hockey fans all over Cleveland are celebrating the city's first sports championship win in a long time. (Source: WOIO)

A monster party took place on Gateway Plaza Tuesday evening as the Lake Erie Monsters celebrated a championship win with their fans.

Fans got had a chance to see the Calder Cup up close and personal at the event. The players were there as well, still enjoying their Saturday night series-clinching overtime win over the Hershey Bears.

The cup hasn’t been celebrated in Cleveland since 1964, when the Barons defeated the Quebec Aces.

Mayor Frank Jackson also proclaimed Tuesday to be Lake Erie Monsters Day in Cleveland. You can read the proclamation below:

Whereas, on behalf of the citizens of the City of Cleveland, I am honored to offer this Proclamation designating June 14, 2016, as Lake Erie Monsters Day in Cleveland; and,

Whereas, on Saturday, June 11, 2016, the Lake Erie Monsters completed a historic regular season and post-season by defeating the Hershey Bears, in overtime, by a score of 1-0 to sweep the series and win the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup. The record-setting, sellout crowd of 19,665 people was the largest crowd in franchise history and the second-largest crowd in the 80-year history of the Calder Cup Playoffs; and,

Whereas, led by head coach, Jared Bednar, the Lake Erie Monsters finished the 2015-2016 regular season with a record of 43 wins, 22 losses, 6 overtime losses (OTL) and 5 shootout losses (SOL) and set new franchise records for points (97) and home victories (25). Oliver Bjorkstrand was named the American Hockey League’s playoff Most Valuable Player (MVP) and winner of the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy; and, goalie Anton Forsberg finished the Championship game with a 23 save shutout performance; and,

Whereas, the Lake Erie Monsters won 15 of 17 playoff games and swept the Hershey Bears in a best-of-seven series in the Finals to win their first Calder Cup Championship in franchise history, tenth Calder Cup ever for the City of Cleveland, and first American Hockey League Championship since 1964; and,

Whereas, Lake Erie Monsters Day includes a celebration at Gateway Plaza in recognition of the team’s spectacular regular season and post-season performances as well as winning the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Frank G. Jackson, the 56th Mayor of the City of Cleveland, do hereby offer this Proclamation designating Tuesday, June 14, 2016, as Lake Erie Monsters Day. I invite all Clevelanders to take this opportunity to demonstrate their pride and support of the Lake Erie Monsters.

