5% of Ohioans are packing heat

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released the Concealed Handgun License statistics for the first quarter of 2016 and it was another record setting year.

There are now over a half-million valid Ohio CHLs and Ohio honors an estimated 12,300,000 more from other states.

The terrorist attacks in Paris, France and San Bernardino, California contributed to people's interest in being prepared and able to take care of themselves and their families. The terrorist attack at a nightclub in Orlando is likely to spur further demand, as will future attacks.

Concealed carry used to be thought of as an interest mainly of hardcore gun owners, but it has become increasingly popular with soccer moms and others who just want to be safe in their everyday lives. It is rapidly becoming mainstream.

Stats at a glance:

For the first time, there are over 500,000 active Ohio CHLs. That represents over 4% of Ohio residents authorized to carry concealed.

36,118 is the most initial CHLs ever issued in a quarter.

This is a 132% increase over the same period the prior year.

47,360 total licenses issued is second only to 48,032 in Q2 of 2013.

11,242 renewals represents an approximate 70% renewal rate, slightly below average.

There are 6% more active CHLs than there were 3 months ago.

There are 16% more active CHLs than there were 1 year ago.

Sheriffs issued over 21 CHLs per hour.

Sheriffs issued over 721 CHLs per week, more than double historical average.

The odds are 1 in 17 that any adult you see has a CHL.

The revocation rate is about 0.4%.

