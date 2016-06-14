Body camera shows officer struggling to make arrest while other officer watches

It began when Newburgh Heights Officer Sarah Bittner questioned two men who had been arguing outside a bar on Harvard Avenue.

The younger man took offense because the officer had a Taser in her hand, which she did not use.

He repeatedly asks "why was you gonna taze me" and refused her orders. Before long officer Rob Viverka, who was going off duty at the time arrives, and takes matters into his own hands.

The man was eventually cuffed, and put into the police car. But the body cam video shows something else.

Another Newburgh officer had been across the street monitoring one of the Village's speed cameras the whole time. He came across the street, but didn't join in the frey, didn't help the officer struggling to cuff the man. After it was over, he apologizes saying he wasn't properly trained.

Officer Bittner reassures him saying "you did the right thing. You did and you did the right thing all right. I will talk to Ed about getting all you guys fixed up on the radios."

What does the police department say about the incident? Good question.

An email from Mayor Trevor Elkins instructed Police Chief John Majoy that "we will have no further comment on what happened."

We do know that the officer who was parked across the street watching the traffic cam is in a different division from regular officers and has no patrol duties. But he is a sworn police officer, and carries a gun. Shouldn't he have done something?

She was kind, but in the end Officer Bittner told the other officer "The only thing you could have done better is run over here once you saw me having trouble with him. Know what I'm sayin, you're still a cop."

