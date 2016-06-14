LeBron James named mayor of Oakland on Wikipedia after NBA Finals Game 5 win

We know him as King James, but he was also known as Mayor James for a short while after someone changed the city of Oakland's Wikipedia listing.

The hacker -- a likely Cleveland Cavaliers fan -- also named Kyrie Irving as the state representative. During Game 5, James and Irving each had 41 points.

It has since been changed back to the correct names.

There is a new mayor and state senator in Oakland according to Wikipedia. #NBAFInals #GSWvsCAVS https://t.co/tSNIe5TZaZ — CBS Local Sports (@CBSLocalSports) June 14, 2016

James's and Irving's reign over Oakland may be over on Wikipedia, but it isn't over in the 2016 NBA Finals series. The Cavs rallied in Game 5 to beat the Golden State Warriors 112-97. Golden State (3-2) is now up by one game in the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday. Get television and streaming information here.