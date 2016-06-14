LeBron James named mayor of Oakland on Wikipedia after Game 5 wi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James named mayor of Oakland on Wikipedia after NBA Finals Game 5 win

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

We know him as King James, but he was also known as Mayor James for a short while after someone changed the city of Oakland's Wikipedia listing. 

The hacker -- a likely Cleveland Cavaliers fan -- also named Kyrie Irving as the state representative. During Game 5, James and Irving each had 41 points

It has since been changed back to the correct names. 

James's and Irving's reign over Oakland may be over on Wikipedia, but it isn't over in the 2016 NBA Finals series. The Cavs rallied in Game 5 to beat the Golden State Warriors 112-97. Golden State (3-2) is now up by one game in the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday. Get television and streaming information here

