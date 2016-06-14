Teen seriously injured in fireworks accident

An Erie County teenager was seriously injured when his fireworks trick backfired.

It happened Tuesday morning on State Route 2.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the victim was in a car with another teen when he tried to pull a prank on their friend driving the car behind them. The victim wanted to fire a mortar round at the friend; however, the device exploded in the tube, causing extensive injuries to the teen's hand.

He is being treated at a Toledo hospital.

Bomb squad was called to the scene to take care of the fireworks.

Sheriff says the fireworks were commercially manufactured, meaning they are legal to purchase under certain conditions.

His name has not been released.

So far no charges have been filed.

