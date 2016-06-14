Authorities arrest a man after threats of workplace violence

Erie County deputies arrested a man who made threats about wanting to kill someone when he arrived at work.

Austin Hines works at the Ventra Plant in Sandusky.

When deputies arrived, they say he admitted to having a weapon and let them search his car.

A loaded handgun and a bulletproof vest was found in his car. Deputies also found a wallet with cash from the United Arab Emirates.

Hines told police he was angry at something that happened at home and just made the statement in general.

Hines was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.