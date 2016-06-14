Race for the Cure: 'I would honor them by helping others'

Hi, this is Romona Robinson

After losing two aunts to breast cancer, I decided I would honor them by helping other breast cancer survivors.

For 19 years Susan G Komen has given me that opportunity as their honorary chair. Every race day I witness courageous survivors, their family and friends all coming together to beat this disease.

Won't you join the fight?

I'm excited to invite you to join Team 19 on race day. Together we can walk or run and witness the power of what can happen when we all help our neighbors.

Yours truly,

Romona Robinson

Honorary Chair