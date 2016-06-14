Akron gay night club Interbelt adds metal detectors in wake of Orlando shooting

At the Interbelt Nite Club on Howard Street in Akron, they've always had security guards, but the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando convinced managers at the historically gay bar, that it was time to add metal detectors.



"We increased our security easily three times what we would normally do, and then, on top of that, we added the on duty cruiser on our peak nights that would help with our security as well as well as the metal detectors. A lot of the bigger clubs do use them already. We tried to avoid it, but unfortunately with what happened there, we don't want to take any chances," said Charley Snyder, the manager of the club.



A message on the Interbelt's website now reads:



"In light of recent events, the Interbelt will be adding additional security protocols to protect our patrons and staff. Effective immediately ALL patrons (regardless of who you are, or how well we know you) will be professionally screened at the door by a member of our security team and you will be required to pass through a metal detector prior to entry. In addition to these changes the Interbelt will be working closely with Akron Police Department to ensure one of their off-duty officers is present at our club during events. We ask that our patrons embrace these changes with the realization that in our ever changing world these precautions are necessary to ensure everyone's safety and well-being."