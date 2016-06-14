Local business named official RNC vendor

An official list of vendors has been released with a little more than a month until the Republic National Convention. (Source: RNC)

An official list of vendors has been released with a little more than a month until the Republic National Convention.

About two dozen local and national companies made the cut, including GV Art + Design in Lakewood. Owner George Vlosich is thrilled. He loves his city so much he displays it on T-shirts.

"It's such a big event. And it's coming to Cleveland. And it's highlighting Cleveland and what it has to offer," he said.

All eyes will be on the city next month when more than 50,000 people are expected to visit for the convention. Vlosich and his family will be there with their T-shirts and artwork, but they're not taking any sides.

"We're not Republican or Democrat," said Vlosich.

GV Art + Design says it's all about hometown pride and bridging the gaps -- that's why regulars believe it's the perfect company to represent what Cleveland is all about.

The patriotic collection launches right after the NBA Finals.

The RNC will be held July 18-22 here in Cleveland.

Full list of vendors:

-All Pro Classics (memorabilia)

-Blastmaster (glassware)

-Cleveland Watch Company, LLC

-Danville Furniture

-Eagle Classics (memorabilia)

-Flags of Valor

-Future Female Leaders (social movement for young, conservative women)

-GV Art + Design

-Lady Jayne, LTD (jewelry)

-Malley's Chocolates

-Mulholland and Sachs (gift store)

-PatrioticJewelry.com

-Rhinestone Marketplace (apparel)

-SandiCare, LLC (home care agency)

-Smathers & Branson (stitched products)

-Stars & Stripes Forever (gifts)

-The Great Republic (handcrafted goods)

-Things Remembered (gifts)

-Timmy Woods (handbags)

-Vineyard Vines (clothing, accessories)

-Wool and Willow Needlepoint

-World Accessories (jewelry)

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.