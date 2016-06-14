'Rock Boxes' to bring music downtown for RNC

Rock music will soon be heard in downtown Cleveland, just in time for the Republican National Convention. (Source: WOIO)

Rock Boxes are being installed from Progressive Field to Willard Park. Once they’re up and running, they’ll play songs from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The sound system is expected to be up and running by the RNC, which begins July 18.

