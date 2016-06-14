App could lead RNC attendees to the perfect restaurant

CLEseats, pronounced “clee-seets,” is a one-stop shop for finding a place to eat and save cash.

“I check Open Table, Groupon and Yelp, and it is kind of a combination of all three," said Lauren Kluth, who launched the app earlier this year.

CLEseats was nominated best start-up of 2016 by Cleveland Scene magazine. The website and free app helps people discover new restaurants, see their weekly food specials, get discounts and even make reservations. And for the thousands of people coming to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, Kluth says it's a great way for visitors to discover what the city has to offer.

“I really wanted it to be a hub where you could find absolutely everything about the restaurant that you want, and then also get an exclusive discount to save some money," she said.

Lago in the Flats is one of several restaurants that already use CLEseats. Manager Brendan Kearney says the restaurant will host private parties and special events for the RNC as well as offer app customers discounts on their overall bill.

"We apply the 15 percent to the entire check so we don't limit anyone," said Kearney said. "For the RNC particularly, it kind of keeps us top of mind and gets us out there to more people that are coming into town looking for places to eat."

Kluth has also created an RNC podcast that gives even more details on restaurants make specialty dishes for the event.

For those wanting to stay away from the RNC crowds, just filter through cities outside of Cleveland, plug in a price point, type of food, and enjoy a good meal.

"We also post pictures of the food and stuff like that so they can kind of get a better feel for what kind of food is served at that restaurant and where their location is," she said.

