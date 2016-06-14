'That's what I want to be,' youth hoopster says of Kyrie Irving

Kids in gyms all over Greater Cleveland did their best impressions of Kyrie Irving on Tuesday, after the Cavalier’s star point guard had arguably the game of his career against the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, Pool)

Kids in gyms all over Greater Cleveland did their best impressions of Kyrie Irving on Tuesday, after the Cavalier’s star point guard had arguably the game of his career against the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Irving and LeBron James both netted 41 points in the win.

“He was crossing (Steph) Curry and hitting three pointers -- Kyrie’s raw,” said 13-year-old hoopster Nathan Bledsoe.

Bledsoe, a big fan of the game, is also a big fan of Irving.

“He was a first-round pick for the Cavs,” he said. “That’s what I want to be for the Cavs.”

Irving added 6 assists and 3 rebounds to his 41-point performance. Miracle Ervin was certainly impressed, and she thinks the Cavs have what it takes to win the championship.

“I just like Kyrie Irving,” she said. “He inspires me a lot. He makes me want to play basketball and stuff.”

The same goes for William Malone, 16.

"His overall play, I think he did good,” Malone said. “He's got nice handles and he can pull up from anywhere. I just want to practice and be good enough just like him."

The kids told Cleveland 19 News they fully expect the Cavaliers to win the championship in seven games.

Cleveland takes on Golden State Thursday in Game 6 at The Q. Tip-off is 9 p.m. EST.

