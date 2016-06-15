WATCH LIVE | Child dragged into water by gator at Disney resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (RNN) - It is unlikely that a child pulled by an alligator into a lake at a Disney World resort Tuesday night will be found alive, the officials said early Wednesday.

The alligator, which witnesses said was between 4 and 7 feet long, dragged the child into a large lake adjacent to the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa around 9:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. said more than 50 law enforcement personnel are either on the water or on the shore and will search for the child "until there is a resolution." He said there was no security video recording the area at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's department is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the search.

Officer Chad Webber with FFW said his officers have placed an alligator trap in the water, the area in and around the lake is secured, and officers from throughout the region will assist the sheriff's department throughout the night.

Demings described the lake as "fairly sizable" and said he there have been no previous complaints or nuisance reports of alligators in the area. He said in his 35 years of law enforcement in the region, this is the first time he has heard of a gator-related incident in the Disney World vicinity.

The child was wading near the shore of the lake with his family when the gator approached and grabbed him, Demings said. The child's father reportedly grabbed the gator and tried to wrestle the child from the gator's jaws before the animal dragged the child away. The child's mother may have also entered the water. The parents got the attention of a nearby lifeguard, who was also unsuccessful in helping the child.

"The parents diligently tried to save the child," Demings said.

The family, on vacation from Nebraska, was attending the resort's outdoor movie night at the time of the incident. The family reportedly is receiving counseling.

Jackie Waller, vice president of public affairs at Disney Resorts, said, "Everyone here at the Walt Disney World Resort is devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family. We are helping the family and doing everything we can to assist law enforcement."

