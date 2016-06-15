Nearly 300 teachers will vote whether to strike in Westlake

School may be out, but Wednesday's a big day for teachers in the Westlake School District. Nearly 300 teachers will vote whether to strike.

If they strike, all summer programming will come to a halt, activities like tutoring, sports, music programs. If the issue is not resolved by August, the start to the school year could also be delayed.

Monday, the Westlake School Board voted to implement its ‘last, best’ contract offer. The teachers have already voted that same contract down. Pay and working conditions are the biggest issues.

The strike vote will take place at 4 p.m. Teachers say they’d rather head back to the bargaining table.

"By negotiating, that's how we solve this problem. That is the only way to solve this problem. We'd like to skip the strike part and just come back to the table and negotiate," said Loretta Tindall of the Westlake Teachers Association.

The district has posted the following statement on its website:

“We know that there are a lot of emotions about this issue, and we do value the work of our teachers and staff. The simple truth is, our salaries and benefits are competitive.”

The average teacher salary in Westlake is $74,000, that is the top 2 percent of districts in Ohio.

Secret ballot vote for Westlake teachers at 4pm at Dover Congregational Church on whether to strike effective August 18th. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) June 15, 2016

If WTA votes to strike all summer activities end on June 24th. Keep it tuned to @cleveland19news for the latest on the vote — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) June 15, 2016

Sources say as many as 10 Westlake teachers have resigned since Monday in light of contract, strike issues. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) June 15, 2016

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.