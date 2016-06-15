Nearly 300 teachers will vote whether to strike in Westlake - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nearly 300 teachers will vote whether to strike in Westlake

Posted by Nichole Vrsansky, Reporter
Connect
Westlake teachers picket on Saturday, May 14. (Source: WOIO) Westlake teachers picket on Saturday, May 14. (Source: WOIO)
WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

School may be out, but Wednesday's a big day for teachers in the Westlake School District. Nearly 300 teachers will vote whether to strike.

If they strike, all summer programming will come to a halt, activities like tutoring, sports, music programs. If the issue is not resolved by August, the start to the school year could also be delayed.

Monday, the Westlake School Board voted to implement its ‘last, best’ contract offer.  The teachers have already voted that same contract down. Pay and working conditions are the biggest issues.

The strike vote will take place at 4 p.m.  Teachers say they’d rather head back to the bargaining table.

"By negotiating, that's how we solve this problem. That is the only way to solve this problem. We'd like to skip the strike part and just come back to the table and negotiate," said Loretta Tindall of the Westlake Teachers Association.

The district has posted the following statement on its website:

“We know that there are a lot of emotions about this issue, and we do value the work of our teachers and staff.  The simple truth is, our salaries and benefits are competitive.”

The average teacher salary in Westlake is $74,000, that is the top 2 percent of districts in Ohio. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly