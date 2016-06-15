Wake held Wednesday for Sen. George Voinovich

He served as the Mayor of Cleveland, the Governor of Ohio, and as U.S. Senator from Ohio. A wake will be held Wednesday to remember George Voinovich.

He died Sunday at the age of 79.

Voinovich is being remembered as a rarity in politics, a Republican from Cleveland, who became known as a plain-spoken problem-solver.

Politicians remember Voinovich

His personal integrity was never questioned and is credited with reviving Cleveland.

He retired in 2010 and died in his sleep over the weekend.

Wednesday's wake will be held at DeJohn, Flynn-Mylott Funeral home in Willoughby Hills from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A public viewing will take place Thursday in the rotunda of Cleveland City Hall from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The program starts aat 2 p.m.

The funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, near East 200th and Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in Voinovich's memory to the Molly Voinovich Memorial Fund c/o Cleveland Foundation 1422 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115; Catholic Education Endowment Fund 1401 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44114 or to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School 175 E. 200th St., Euclid, OH 44119.

