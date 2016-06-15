Body of 16-year-old recovered from water

The body of a 16-year-old was recovered from the water Tuesday at Conneaut Township Park.

Jakub Hess went under Sunday night.

Coast Guard and several departments from Lake City, PA, Geneva City, Rome, Saybrook Township, Minverva and two Cleveland area groups assisted in the search.

A vigil was held Tuesday night.

This is the only drowning so far this year.

