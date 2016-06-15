1 killed, 3 others injured in I-77 crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

1 killed, 3 others injured in I-77 crash

One person killed in I-77 crash. (Source: Summit Co. Sheriff's Office)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

One person was killed on I-77 Wednesday morning in Coventry Township, police said. 

The crash happened I-77 North under Swartz Road bridge. Three others were injured.

