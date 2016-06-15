Gofundme setup to pay Love to sit Game 6

A Bay Village man started a gofundme page Tuesday to pay Kevin Love to sit out Game 6.
Giles Debenham started the page on June 14.
In Game 5, the power forward scored 2 points in 33 minutes at Oracle Arena. The Cavs won the game 112-97, due to the historic performances of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.
Together, LeBron and Kyrie combined for a Game Score of 72.4, the top single-game performance by a duo in the finals since 1984.
Love suffered a concussion in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and missed Game 3.
So far no money has been raised through the site.
The Cavaliers can tie up the series at 3 apiece and take it back to Golden State for a Game 7. Tipoff Thursday is 9 p.m. at the Q.
