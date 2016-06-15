2 rescued after boat capsizes in Vermilion - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 rescued after boat capsizes in Vermilion

Boat capsized in Vermilion. (Source: Vermilion PD) Boat capsized in Vermilion. (Source: Vermilion PD)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A defective boat may have caused a boat to capsize in Vermilion Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., police said. 

The department received the call of a capsized boat with two people in the water. A police boat responded and the boat brought in. The two people were safe and helped by a passing vessel. 

It appears a rotten fiberglass body caused the transom to split away from the boat with the engine, police said. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly