2 rescued after boat capsizes in Vermilion

A defective boat may have caused a boat to capsize in Vermilion Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., police said.

The department received the call of a capsized boat with two people in the water. A police boat responded and the boat brought in. The two people were safe and helped by a passing vessel.

It appears a rotten fiberglass body caused the transom to split away from the boat with the engine, police said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.