Editorial: George Voinovich remembered

As we’ve witnessed in recent months, politics can be a brutal business. A profession populated by self-serving politicians, reveling in nasty name-calling, party in-fighting, secret email servers and a lack of vision for our country’s future.

Then, there was George Voinovich, considered by many to be Cleveland’s greatest mayor. This hometown boy went on to serve us well as governor and as United States Senator. It was Voinovich’s 10-year stint as mayor of Cleveland that stands out. From the smoldering ashes of default, he rescued the city from a $100 million deficit by forging a bond between local government and corporate Cleveland.

As a republican in a democratic town, he bridged the political divide with then City Council President George Forbes. He helped to re-shape the city, with projects like Tower City and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Isn’t it interesting that when the city had two parties involved, instead of one, things got done.

George Voinovich was much more than a brick and mortar mayor. He’ll be remembered for his compassion for the little guy, as those who knew him would tell you. They will also tell you it was not a political strategy but a part of Voinovich’s life-long commitment to public service and the people who wisely elected him.

Not a bad act to follow for the politicians of today. I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

