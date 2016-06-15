Will Cleveland Cavs force Game 7?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez, Pool)

Only a few teams have forced a Game 7 of the NBA Finals after being down 3-1.

Does Mike Cairns think the Cavaliers will take that as a consolation prize? Watch the video above.

Will there be a Game 7 in the #NBAFinals? — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) June 15, 2016

