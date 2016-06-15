July 29: Browns begin 2016 training camp, Orange & Brown Scrimmage set

The Cleveland Browns 2016 training camp will feature 11 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea, beginning Friday, July 29, as well as free access to the team’s Orange & Brown Scrimmage in Columbus at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6.

"Last week, we concluded what I thought was a productive offseason program for our team," said Head Coach Hue Jackson.

After the completion of training camp and the Browns’ second preseason game vs. Atlanta at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 18, Cleveland will conduct joint practices in Tampa Bay prior to the Preseason Week 3 game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

All training camp practices at the team’s Berea training facility are free to fans, who can register online or by downloading the Browns Mobile App. On the day of each session, fans may also access their tickets directly from the Browns Mobile App for entry.

Browns 2016 season ticket members will have an exclusive window to register for open practices from July 12-14 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

Free registration for the Cleveland Browns 2016 Orange & Brown Scrimmage opens to season ticket members exclusively on June 21 and to all fans on June 23. The team’s on-field session will begin at 3 p.m. while the Browns once again will bring Dawg Pound Drive to St. John Arena in Columbus, where the team will feature many engaging pregame opportunities for all fans to enjoy beginning at noon.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).

Browns fans may call Browns membership services (440-891-5050) for more information on registration and practice times. Details are also available at www.ClevelandBrowns.com, on Twitter by messaging @BrownsFanSquad or e-mailing tickets@ClevelandBrowns.com

Browns 2016 training camp schedule:

PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*Subject to change at team’s discretion.

DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING

From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin-Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin-Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin-Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin-Wallace

Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

