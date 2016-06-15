Elyria bar cashing in on RNC

Employees at Wolfey's Bistro & Pub will be putting in some extra hours next month.

The Elyria bar will stay open late during the week of the Republican National Convention.

RNC 2016

The E. Broad St. bar is the only area liquor-serving establishment to request an extension of its business hours during July 18 to 21.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control 430 bars across seven counties applied to be able to remain open until 4 a.m. during the convention.

Officials expect around 50,000 visitors to gather in Cleveland during the convention.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.