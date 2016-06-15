Pop-up animal art around downtown Cleveland

If you see different animals popping up around downtown you have the RNC to thank.

The snails, swallows and wolves, all various colors, have been seen in several locations.

The animal art, all made from recyclable plastic, is being provided by Cracking Art an Italian art collective.

Organizers say the goal is for passersby to see an ordinary subject made extraordinary through its super size, vivid color and form.

