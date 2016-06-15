Artists encouraged to create 'Cleveland's Unique Personality'

Building mural will be placed on in downtown Cleveland. (Source: Downtown Cleveland Alliance)

Downtown Cleveland Alliance and its SPARX City Hop event along with The Union Club are giving Cleveland-area artists a chance to express themselves, big time.

The project is called "Cleveland's Unique Personality" Building Mural will be installed on a wall of the 668 Euclid building.

Artists are encouraged to submit digital artwork proposals for a public art project.

The goal is to enliven Downtown Cleveland landscape by bringing art to the street—beautifying the large, brick wall.

A 30' x 20' section of the wall will receive a vinyl reproduction of the winning design submitted to this contest by Cleveland-area artists.

Read the submission instructions below:

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.