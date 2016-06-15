Police: Recent jewelry store heist connected to May robbery

Surveillance picture from May 24 robbery at Nielsen Jewelers. (Source: Lorain Police)

Lorain police are investigating two recent jewelry store robberies and say they may be connected.

The most recent robbery happened on June 11 at Marzavas and Son's Swiss American Jewelers in the 800 block of Broadway.

The first happened on May 24 at Nielsen Jewelers in the 700 block of Broadway.

Police say in that crime four suspects entered the business, smashed display cases and took multiple pieces of jewelry while the fifth suspect acted as a lookout.

In both cases, five suspects were involved police say they all took off running after the theft.

Call Lorain police at 440-204-2100/ 440-204-2105 if you know anything.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.