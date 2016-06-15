Cleveland Cavaliers not wearing black sleeved jerseys in Game 6 -- you are

The Cleveland Cavaliers wore the black sleeved jerseys for the first time in the 2016 NBA Finals during Game 5 and won it to bring the series to 2-3.

The Golden State Warriors are now traveling back to The Land to play in Game 6 Thursday, but the Cavs won't be wearing the black jerseys again. The fans will be.

The Cavs announced the team will be wearing the home white uniforms June 16. Quicken Loans Arena provides tshirts for all 20,562 fans who attend home games and instead of distributing wine colored tshirts, black shirts provided by FirstEnergy will be placed on every chair before 9 p.m. tipoff.

Are you superstitious about what jerseys the Cavs wear?

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.