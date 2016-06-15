Lying in State ceremony for Senator George V. Voinovich

The Honorable George V. Voinovich will be Lying in State in the Rotunda of City Hall on Thursday, June 16.

The viewing will be open to the public at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. a brief program will take place.

Street Closures

Intermittent closure of Lakeside Avenue at Ontario Street at 10:00 am.

Intermittent closure of Lakeside Avenue at East 9th Street at 10:00 am.

Closure of East 6th Street at Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Avenue at 10:00 am

Full closure of Lakeside Avenue at 12:00 pm. Traffic can use East 9th Street to access Willard garage for Business at City Hall. All other traffic routed to St. Clair Avenue to continue westbound or eastbound.

Program of Thursday's ceremony below:

City Hall will be open for regular business on Thursday, June 16th. The City of Cleveland encourages members of the public to utilize RTA if traveling to the ceremony at City Hall. The B-Line Trolley makes frequent stops at City Hall and other downtown locations.

