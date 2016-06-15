Westlake Teachers Union goes on strike - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Westlake Teachers Union goes on strike

The Westlake Teachers Union voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to go on strike. 

Westlake School Board members voted Monday night to implement its last and best contract proposal to teachers.

The contract the board implemented, was overwhelmingly rejected, by teachers, last month.

The main issue here is salaries. The board says the union's proposal would increase spending by 28 percent.

The average Westlake teacher salary, without supplemental contracts, is $74,500. That salary is in the top 2 percent of 612 school districts in Ohio.

