Westlake Teachers Union goes on strike

The Westlake Teachers Union voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to go on strike.

Westlake teachers vote to strike. All summer activities and June 24, strike effective August 18 pic.twitter.com/NzfwbFrNxz — Tiffani Tucker (@TiffaniTucker19) June 15, 2016

#Westlake teachers vote to strike effective August 18. All summer programming will stop June 24th. @cleveland19news — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) June 15, 2016

Westlake School Board members voted Monday night to implement its last and best contract proposal to teachers.

The contract the board implemented, was overwhelmingly rejected, by teachers, last month.

The main issue here is salaries. The board says the union's proposal would increase spending by 28 percent.

The average Westlake teacher salary, without supplemental contracts, is $74,500. That salary is in the top 2 percent of 612 school districts in Ohio.

