Cleveland Councilman proposes raising minimum wage incrementally to $15 per hour by 2021

City Councilman Jeffrey Johnson (Ward 10) wants to increase the minimum wage in Cleveland to $15 an hour, but not yet.

The city has been going back and forth about increasing the minimum wage to $15, but Johnson is proposing a $12 minimum beginning in 2017. That's with the condition that the hourly wage would increase by 75 cents for four years, ending in 2021.

By 2021, minimum wage would be $15. When we get to 2022, Johnson wants minimum wage to increase based on the rate of inflation.

"I have heard, and understand, the concerns from city council members, the community business owners and others, about having the city of Cleveland go immediately to $15 per hour minimum wage in 2017. It is important to consider their concerns, as well as, the daily reality of Cleveland wage earners who are living in poverty while working full time," said Johnson in a press release.

Cleveland does not currently have its own minimum wage. Ohio's minimum wage is $8.10 an hour.

Do you support Johnson's proposal?

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.