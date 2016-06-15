LeBron James on Kevin Love: 'We definitely need him'

Kevin Love may not have been much of a factor in the two wins over Golden State, but LeBron James says they definitely need him now.

Despite Monday's horrific performance, Love has not lost any love from his teammates.

"We just need him to be aggressive. Go out and make an impact on the game no matter if he's not scoring. We definitely need him. He's too big of a piece to our puzzle. We definitely need Kev to play better. We want him to play better," said LeBron James.

Love didn't play at all in Game 3 and only scored two points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Game 6 is Thursday night at the Q. The Cavs take on Golden State at 9 p.m.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.