Community Clean Up and Lunch Day underway

The first annual Community Clean Up and Lunch Day June 15th at the Glenview Park on Dupont Ave in Cleveland is underway.

The event is being hosted by Join The Be Beyond Foundation and Pavement Slave Radio (internet radio).

The group of young men cleaned up the area before the tournament in an effort to show togetherness and be an example to the community plagued by gun violence.

Organizers say this is a day of striving to do better and work with one another.

A basketball tournament will go on from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Five rounds be held on two courts before a winner is named.

