More college students crowd funding tuition

A hard-working Baldwin Wallace student is turning to GoFundMe for help with tuition.

Aieshya Reynolds, 24, wants to graduate, but she's short on money and out of options. She started a GoFundMe to raise the cash, saying she's not giving up without a fight.

"I have scholarships, I have grants, I have academic scholarships, I do have my financial aid, I have my loans but because I've been in school so long it kind of added up," she said.

Reynolds works two part-time jobs and goes to school full-time, but the money's not enough and she's maxed out on her loans. She says she needs about $5,000 to finish. Reynolds says Baldwin Wallace awarded her with a $3,000 grant, so now she's responsible for about $2,000.

She was inspired to crowd source the funds after seeing some of her classmates do the same -- but it wasn't without reservations.

"I feel like you're begging for money and I don't really like to ask my family for much, but if I do have to ask someone I go to my family. Now I feel like I was asking the world but I don't know, I just wanted to finish school," she said.

The average cost of tuition and fees for the 2015-2016 school year is between $34,000 and $44,000, depending on the school. Local students are following a national trend and turning to crowd funding to complete their education.

Reynolds is studying to become a health and physical education teacher. She hopes to graduate in the spring of 2017. Her GoFundMe page can be found here.

