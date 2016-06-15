NBA TV designates Sunday time slot for 'Champions Parade'

Fans of surreal British comedy and the Cleveland Cavaliers might have recalled a famous line from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" Wednesday had they been scrolling through NBA TV's programming schedule for this weekend.

The channel has the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday time slot set aside for an "NBA Champions Parade."

There's only one problem -- when it comes to the Cavs, they're not dead yet.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will take place Thursday in Cleveland. If the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors, Game 7 would take place in California -- on Sunday.

If nothing else, maybe it's white board fodder. The Cavs are going to need all the help they can get if they're going to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win an NBA championship -- they'd be the first team in the association's history to accomplish such a feat.

