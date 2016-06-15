Deputies: Woman used jumper cables to damage vehicles

A 27-year-old woman has been accused of vandalizing and criminally damaging a Knights Inn near Canton. (Source: Stark County)

Deputies said Owhynijiah Jackson knowingly damaged two cars in the parking lot with a set of jumper cables before driving her vehicle into Marvin Proctor’s car. The contact pushed Proctor’s car into a wall at the inn, causing damage to the building.

Deputies were able to locate her vehicle in the 200 block of Belden Ave. SE Wednesday morning, at which point she was taken into custody.

The Plain Township Fire Department assisted Stark County deputies in securing the damaged building.

Proctor, 30, was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.

No injuries were reported.

