Case Western students create mural to remember Orlando victims

Event organizers want each and every name of the victims to be remembered. (Source: WOIO)

Case Western students created this mural to honor the victims of the Orlando attack. (Source: WOIO)

Case Western Reserve University students gathered Wednesday to honor the 49 people killed in the Orlando this past weekend.

They showed their support through art.

Organizers with the LGBT Center said the event was a chance to give people a safe place to come together and grieve. They hope the artwork they left behind will help everyone honor the victims.

The mural started out in black and white, until one by one, each student dipped a hand in the paint and added a hand print full of color to a wall behind Tinkham Veale University Center at Case Western.

“This was really important to us, it's kind of symbolic -- black and white. Once everyone comes together we add a lot of color and it ends up looking really beautiful,” said Lilly Tesfai, president of the Undergraduate Diversity Collaborative.

She wants people to remember that behind every name on this wall is someone with a story.

“Painting the names on this wall was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I would have to stop every few minutes just to take in what I was doing, that each letter that I wrote, it encompasses someone's story. I think it's important everyone remembers they're not just names,” Tesfai said.

Tesfai hopes the Orlando attack encourages people to move beyond tolerance.

“This is about actively supporting, actively being an ally to these communities that get attacked on a day-to-day basis. Violence is not new to minority communities, and it's important everyone could come out and not just show support, but solidarity,” Tesfai said.

People can check out the mural on Bellflower Road at East Boulevard near University Circle. Students don't know how long it will stay up since it's a free wall space on campus, but they hope it will be up there for a while.

