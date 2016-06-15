Experts have three words for those faced with active shooter situations

Though it might not be something the average person wants to think about, experts say it's important in this day and age to have a game plan. (Source: Raycom Media)

Run. Hide. Fight.

Experts want to emphasize these three words.

"'Hey, I can grab this and throw it at him,' you know, 'Look at this -- so that's distracting him,' look at your reaction ... enough time for maybe someone to tackle that person," said national security expert Tim Dimoff, while demonstrating what someone can do if ever faced with an active shooter situation.

Though it might not be something the average person wants to think about, Dimoff says it's important in this day and age to have a game plan. He suggests trying to distract the person and trying to get them to drop the weapon.

"Even something as simple as a remote. If you throw it in that person's direction and maybe it distracts them, and it doesn't matter what the object is," he said.

Dimoff said the goal is to buy a few seconds to run to safety or try to take that person down, especially if there are several potential victims in the room who can help.

He said when moving, stay low.

Hiding is an option if it's possible to find a place that is safe, but most places can be found if given enough time. Dimoff suggested trying to fight the attacker when out of options.

He says people should always be aware of their surroundings, and if they're in a building they should know where several exits are to escape quickly. He suggests making this a habit, having a plan just in case.

"You've got to create a mindset that you know what you're going to do if something happens. You'll be ready instead of in fear," he said.

According to the F.B.I.

People were able to physically subdue the shooter in 17 of the 104 mass shootings between 2000 and 2014, according to the FBI.

